Fun International Trailer for Austen's 'Emma' with Anya Taylor-Joy

"Who can think of Miss Smith when Miss Woodhouse in near?" Universal UK has debuted a funny official international trailer for Emma, a new adaptation of the classic Jane Austen comedic book about happiness, love and romance. The novel was adapted once before in 1996 into Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow; and was re-interpreted into films like Clueless and Aisha previously. This time around for this adaptation, Anya Taylor-Joy plays Emma Woodhouse, the precocious young woman who plays matchmaker for her friends. The full ensemble cast includes Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, and also Connor Swindells. This is a better trailer than the original teaser, but mostly because this looks so wacky and fun and amusing. I am glad they're playing up the kookiness of this lifestyle, because it is indeed crazy.

Here's the new international trailer for Autumn de Wilde's Emma, direct from Universal UK's YouTube:

You can still watch the first US teaser trailer for Autumn de Wilde's Emma here, to see the original reveal.

Jane Austen's beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new feature film adaptation of Emma. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the great pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along. Emma is directed by American filmmaker Autumn de Wilde, making her feature directorial debut after numerous short films and music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Eleanor Catton, adapted from Jane Austen's classic novel of the same name. Produced by Tim Bevan, Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, and Eric Fellner. Focus Features will release de Wilde's Emma in select theaters starting on February 21st, 2020 early next year. Still looking very good?