Full-Length Trailer for Disney's 'The Lion King' Directed by Jon Favreau

"Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance." Disney has released a full-length trailer for Jon Favreau's new "live-action" take on The Lion King, based on the beloved 1994 animated film. This is more of a "photorealistic CGI remake", though the characters still do talk in this, as you can see in the trailer. Borrowing the same plot from the original, the film is about a lion cub named Simba who runs away after his evil uncle kills his father and takes over the lion kingdom. The film stars the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, and Alfre Woodard as Sarabi. This definitely looks stunning, very photorealistic and believable. Maybe this will be great? I will admit this trailer did give me the chills.

A photorealistic CGI remake of Disney's 1994 animated film, about a lion cub named Simba who runs away into the Savannah after his evil uncle Scar kills his father and takes over the lion kingdom. On the photorealistic CGI elements, VFX supervisor Rob Legato explains: "I consider this just a movie, and this happened to be the best way to make it. We [made] it comfortable for Jon Favreau to come in and be able to direct as if it was a live-action film." Disney's The Lion King is directed by actor-producer-filmmaker Jon Favreau, director of the films Made, Elf, Zathura: A Space Adventure, Iron Man 1 & 2, Cowboys & Aliens, Chef, and The Jungle Book previously. The screenplay is written by Jeff Nathanson, from a story by Brenda Chapman. Based on the original 1994 film written by Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts, & Linda Woolverton. Featuring a new score by Hans Zimmer, and one new original song by Elton John and Tim Rice. Disney will release Favreau's The Lion King in theaters everywhere starting July 19th his summer. How does it look?