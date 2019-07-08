Full-Length Trailer for 'Judy' Starring Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland

"I just want what everybody wants… I seem to have a harder time getting it…" Roadside + LD Ent. have revealed the full-length trailer for Judy, following the teaser trailer from a few months ago. The film stars Renée Zellweger as legendary performer Judy Garland, an adaptation of the Olivier & Tony nominated 2012 Broadway play "End of the Rainbow". The film is set in the late 1960s when Garland arrives in London for a five-week run of sold-out concerts, performing at the "Talk of the Town" nightclub. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks upon a romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of "the world's greatest entertainer." The film also stars Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley, Michael Gambon, Finn Wittrock, Bella Ramsey, Royce Pierreson, & Arthur McBain. This looks exquisite.

Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. An adaptation of the Olivier and Tony nominated 2012 Broadway play "End of the Rainbow". Judy is directed by English theater director / filmmaker Rupert Goold, his second feature film after True Story in 2015. The screenplay is written by Tom Edge. Based on the stage play "End of the Rainbow" created by Peter Quilter. This has yet to premiere at any film festivals. Roadside Attractions will release Goold's film Judy in select US theaters starting on September 27th, 2019 in the fall. How does that look? Excited yet?