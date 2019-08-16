Full-Length Trailer for Larry Fessenden's Frankenstein Film 'Depraved'

"I figured it out! I figured out how to bring them back…" IFC Midnight has debuted the full-length official trailer for Larry Fessenden's Depraved, a compelling modern take on the classic Frankenstein story of a man created from spare parts. Described as the "best film version of the Frankenstein legend in decades", Fessenden's Depraved is a "meditative reimagining of" Mary Shelley's classic novel that "explores the crisis of masculinity and ideas about loneliness, memory and the subtle psychological shocks that shape us as individuals." The plot follows a disillusioned field surgeon suffering from PTSD who endeavors to make a man out of body parts and bring him to life in a Brooklyn loft. Depraved stars Owen Campbell, Chloë Levine, Alex Breaux, David Call, Joshua Leonard, Ana Kayne, and Maria Dizzia. I've been hearing some great things about this, perhaps the best update on Frankenstein in a long time - and this footage confirms that it might live up to the hype. Watch the trailer for "a punk rock New York Frankenstein" below.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ killer poster) for Larry Fessenden's Depraved:

Alex (Owen Campbell) leaves his girlfriend Lucy (Chloë Levine) after an emotional night, walking the streets alone to get home. From out of nowhere, he is stabbed in a frenzied attack, with the life draining out of him. He awakes to find he is the brain in a body he does not recognize. This creature, Adam (Alex Breaux), has been brought into consciousness by Henry (David Call), a brilliant field surgeon suffering from PTSD after two tours in the Mideast, and his accomplice Polidori (Joshua Leonard), a predator determined to cash in on the experiment that brought Adam to life. Henry is increasingly consumed with remorse over what he’s done and when Adam finally discovers a video documenting his own origin, he goes on a rampage that reverberates through the group and tragedy befalls them all. Depraved is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker / writer / actor Larry Fessenden, director of the films A Face in the Crowd, Experienced Movers, Hollow Venus, No Telling, Habit, Wendigo, The Last Winter, and Beneath previously. This initially premiered at the What the Fest!? earlier in the summer. IFC Midnight will release Fessenden's Depraved in select theaters + on VOD starting September 13th this fall. Curious?