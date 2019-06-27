Full-Length Trailer for Mads Brügger's Doc 'Cold Case Hammarskjöld'

"The villain of the story - he only wore white." Magnolia Pictures has released a new full-length official US trailer for the incredible documentary Cold Case Hammarskjöld, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is the latest film from Danish filmmaker Mads Brügger, who is a bit of a kooky character (if you're not familiar with him), and he puts himself in the film quite a bit in addition to directing (and doing a large amount of research). In Cold Case Hammarskjöld, Mads decides to investigate the mysterious death of UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld, who died in a plane crash in Africa in 1961. As he gets deeper into the investigation, he discovers something seriously frightening about a shadowy organization based in South Africa that seems to have orchestrated a biological attack as a means of control. I saw this film at Sundance and it's shocking and astonishing - read my full review. A must see documentary.

Here's the full-length US trailer for Mads Brügger's doc Cold Case Hammarskjöld, found on YouTube:

You can also watch the original international trailer for Cold Case Hammarskjöld here, for more footage.

Danish director Mads Brügger and Swedish private investigator Göran Björkdahl are trying to solve the mysterious death of Dag Hammarskjöld. As their investigation closes in, they discover a crime far worse than killing the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Cold Case Hammarskjöld is directed by Danish doc filmmaker Mads Brügger, director of the doc films Kim Jong-Il's Comedy Club and The Ambassador previously, as well as many other TV projects and other doc work. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January (read our review), and just played at the True/False Film Festival. The doc opened in Denmark in February, and next opens in Sweden later this month. Magnolia Pictures will release Brügger's Cold Case Hammarskjöld in select US theaters starting August 16th late this summer. Don't miss this doc.