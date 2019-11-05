Full-Length Trailer for Netflix's 'The Two Popes' with Hopkins & Pryce

"Nothing is static in nature, not even God." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for the indie drama The Two Popes, not to be confused with the TV series "The New Pope" (or "The Young Pope"). This premiered at the Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals to effusive reviews from pretty much everyone. Behind the Vatican walls, the traditionalist Pope Benedict and the reformist future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church. Jonathan Pryce plays the incoming Pope Francis, and Pope Benedict is played by Anthony Hopkins. Also starring Juan Minujín, Sidney Cole, Thomas D Williams, Federico Torre, and Pablo Trimarchi. This film seems to be one of the biggest surprise hits of the second half of this year, with everyone saying it's fantastic after seeing it at one of the many festivals it has stopped by so far. Based on all this strong early buzz, it's one of my most anticipated left to see this year.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Fernando Meirelles' The Two Popes, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Meirelles' The Two Popes here, to view the early reveal again.

An intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world. The Two Popes is directed by talented Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, director of the films The Nutty Boy 2, Domésticas, City of God, The Constant Gardener, Blindness, and 360 previously. The screenplay is written by Anthony McCarten. This first premiered at the Telluride & Toronto Film Festival this year. Netflix opens Meirelles' The Two Popes in select theaters starting November 27th, then streaming on December 20th.