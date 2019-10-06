Full-Length Trailer for Thai Soccer Team Cave Rescue Film 'The Cave'

"We're going to dive ’em out." Screen Daily has debuted the first official trailer for The Cave, the very first (of many in the works) narrative feature based on the daring cave rescue in Thailand that captured the world's attention in June/July of 2018. Directed by filmmaker Tom Waller, who was born in Thailand, the film features a few of the real divers playing themselves, however they cast Thai actors to play the kids and their soccer team coach. It took 18 days, with teams from around the world, to rescue all 12 of the children from deep inside the Tham Luang cave. Tom Waller's The Cave film stars Ekawat Niratvorapanya as the coach, plus Jim Warny and James Edward Holley. This looks exactly as expected without any surprises - a very powerful, heroic recreation of this harrowing cave rescue in northern Thailand. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tom Waller's The Cave, direct from Screen Daily's YouTube:

The Cave tells the true-life story of the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand in 2018. Four of the volunteer cave divers play themselves in the film, as does Thai engineer Nopadol Niyomka, who helped pump rainwater out of the cave. The Cave, also titled Nang Non in Thai, is directed by Thai-Irish producer / filmmaker Tom Waller, director of the films Monk Dawson, Mindfulness and Murder, and The Last Executioner previously; producer on many others. The screenplay is also written by Tom Waller; from a story by Katrina Grose & Don Linder, based on true events. This is premiering at the Busan Film Festival this month, then will also play at the Vancouver and London Film Festivals. It's set to open in Thailand starting in November. No other release dates are set - stay tuned.