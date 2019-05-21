Full Official Trailer for the 'Downton Abbey' Movie with Maggie Smith

"Downton Abbey is the heart of this community, and you're keeping it beating." Return to the countryside. Focus Features has revealed the full-length official trailer for the Downton Abbey movie, hitting theaters this September. The feature film continues the story that began on the beloved TV series following the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the beginning of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. The show originally ended in 2015 after six "series", but will continue now four years later. The original series cast has returned: Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, Tuppence Middleton, Brendan Coyle, Imelda Staunton, Hugh Bonneville, David Haig, Joanne Froggatt, Phyllis Logan, and Laura Carmichael. This looks charming and extravagant, and actually considerably epic, a worthy feature film version of this endearing television series. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Engler's Downton Abbey movie, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Engler's Downton Abbey here, to see the original intro again.

The original television series Downton Abbey followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Over its 6 seasons, the series garnered 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys - even earning a Special BAFTA award and a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show along the way. Downton Abbey is directed by American filmmaker Michael Engler, director of the film The Chaperone previously, plus lots of TV episodes of "The Big C", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Sex and the City", and "30 Rock". The screenplay is written by the show's original creator Julian Fellowes. Focus Features will release Engler's Downton Abbey film in theaters starting on September 20th, 2019.