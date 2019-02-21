Full Second Trailer for 'Rocketman' Starring Taron Egerton as Elton

"You gotta kill the person you were born to be in order to become the person you want to be." Paramount has debuted a second trailer for Rocketman, the upcoming biopic about the colorful life of famed musician Elton John, as played by Taron Egerton. This trailer goes all out and gives us a taste of the flamboyant world that Reginald Dwight (who eventually changed his name) inhabited. This is the latest film by Dexter Fletcher (Sunshine on Leith, Eddie the Eagle, Bohemian Rhapsody despite not being credited) and it looks like a musical extravaganza worthy of Elton's career. The full cast includes Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, as well as Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden, Steven Mackintosh, and Gemma Jones. Well, call me crazy, but I think this looks wonderfully entertaining - with epic dance scenes and all kinds of wild fun.

Here's the second official trailer for Dexter Fletcher's Rocketman, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

An epic musical fantasy. An uncensored human story. The story of Elton John's (Taron Egerton) life, from his early years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell). Rocketman is directed by English actor-turned-filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, director of the films Wild Bill, Sunshine on Leith, and Eddie the Eagle previously. The screenplay is written by Lee Hall. The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Elton John, Lawrence Bender, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, and David Reid; exec produced by Peter Schlessel & Lauren Selig. Paramount will debut Rocketman in theaters nationwide starting on May 31st coming up this summer. Who's excited?