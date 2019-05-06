Full Second Trailer for 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Superhero Sequel

"You're a very difficult person to contact, Spider-Man…" Sony has revealed the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next live-action Spider-Man sequel in theaters this summer. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, and this time his foe is Mysterio, being played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Parker and his friends take a summer trip over to Europe, where they get in all kinds of trouble when Nick Fury (and some other bad guys) show up to wreak havoc. This also continues the MCU storyline from Homecoming, and Avengers: Endgame, as it's all connect now. The movie's cast includes Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Angourie Rice, Remy Hii, Martin Starr, Numan Acar, and Tony Revolori. There's some HUGE reveals in this second trailer - the multi-verse concept is mentioned (bring it on), and Mysterio's confusing good/bad flip. Plus - that big spoiler warning about this being after Endgame.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Far From Home, from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailers for Spider-Man: Far From Home here, to see that first footage again.

For more updates on Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home, follow @SpiderManMovie or the Facebook page.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker and his friends go on summer vacation to Europe and there Peter finds himself trying to save his friends against a villain known as Mysterio. Spider-Man: Far From Home is once again directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, who previously directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as the films Cop Car and Clown. The screenplay is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, once again based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee (RIP) and Steve Ditko. The film is produced "in association" with Marvel Studios. Sony Pictures will release Watts' Spider-Man: Far From Home in theaters everywhere starting July 5th, 2019 in the summer. Even more excited to see this sequel?