Full Trailer for Alex Ross Perry's 'Her Smell' Starring Elisabeth Moss

"You're a mess." "No, you're a mess." Gunpowder & Sky has released a new, full-length trailer for Alex Ross Perry's latest, titled Her Smell, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. This received some rave reviews from critics, another music film following so many others from the festival circuit last year. Elisabeth Moss (who also starred in Alex Ross Perry's films Queen of Earth and Listen Up Philip) plays a self-destructive punk rocker named Becky Something who struggles with sobriety while trying to recapture the creative inspiration that led her band to success. The impressive cast includes Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, Ashley Benson, Dylan Gelula, Amber Heard, Eric Stoltz, with Virginia Madsen. This looks like a wild 'n crazy punk rock drama with all the usual punk nonsense.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Alex Ross Perry's Her Smell, direct from G&S's YouTube:

You can still watch the festival teaser for Alex Ross Perry's Her Smell here, to see the original promo.

Description from TIFF: "All hail the tale of Becky Something, the brilliant and brash frontwoman for the '90s rock band Something She. Becky is foul-mouthed, nihilistic, and incredibly talented. Mother of one, bandmate to two, and friend to none, Becky is at the height of her career and the top of the party game — with only one direction to go." Her Smell is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, director of the films Impolex, The Color Wheel, Listen Up Philip, Queen of Earth, and Golden Exits previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and it played at the New York Film Festival. Gunpowder & Sky will release Alex Ross Perry's Her Smell in select theaters starting March 29th.