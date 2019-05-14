Full Trailer for Ari Aster's Cult Horror 'Midsommar' with Florence Pugh

"I don't want to acclimate – I want to go." A24 has revealed the second official trailer for Ari Aster's cult horror film Midsommar, the follow-up to his highly acclaimed feature debut Hereditary. Midsommar is about a woman who reluctantly joins her boyfriend on a trip to a small Swedish village, where the encounter a pagan cult conducting a "violent and bizarre" ritual. This looks very, very freakalicious. Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor star as the couple, along with Will Poulter, Julia Ragnarsson, William Jackson Harper, Björn Andrésen, Anna Åström, and Liv Mjönes. A24 teamed up with Aster to develop and produce this after releasing Hereditary, and will drop it in theaters in July in the middle of the summer. This looks mesmerizing and horrific and beautiful and frightening all at once. The music in this trailer rules.

Here's the new full-length trailer (+ poster) for Ari Aster's Midsommar, direct from A24's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Aster's Midsommar here, to see the original tease again.

Florence Pugh & Jack Reynor play a couple that travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown for its fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre experience at the hands of a pagan cult. Midsommar is directed by American filmmaker Ari Aster, his second feature after the hit horror film Hereditary previously, and numerous short films as well. Produced by Lars Knudsen and Patrik Andersson, co-produced by Beau Ferris. A24 will release Aster's Midsommar in select theaters starting on July 3rd this midsummer. For more, follow @A24. Scared yet?