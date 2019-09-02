Full Trailer for Award-Winning Doc 'Out of Omaha' Produced by J. Cole

"It's hard. He in hell for staying faithful to a 'hood." Dreamville has released the full official trailer for an American documentary titled Out of Omaha, which premiered at the DocNYC Festival last year and won the main Audience Award prize. The latest feature from acclaimed doc filmmaker J. Clay Tweel (of Print the Legend, Finders Keepers, Gleason), the film is about two black brothers overcoming systemic injustice in the city of Omaha, Nebraska (with a population of 460,000, but less than 13% of them are black). The social film is described as an "award-winning, intimate portrait of twin brothers Darcell and Darrell Trotter, young black men coming of age in the divided city of Omaha." Executive produced by J. Cole. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Clay Tweel's doc Out of Omaha, direct from Dreamville's YouTube:

The documentary follows twin black brothers Darcell and Rell as they come of age in the racially divided city Omaha, Nebraska. The film examines what it takes to overcome systemic injustice in a predominantly white city. Out of Omaha is directed by acclaimed American doc filmmaker Clay Tweel (or J. Clay Tweel), director of the doc films Make Believe, Print the Legend, Finders Keepers, and Gleason previously. This first premiered at the DocNYC Festival last year, where it won the Audience Award. Dreamville will release Tweel's Out of Omaha direct-to-VOD starting on September 9th coming up this month. Who's intrigued?