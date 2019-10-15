Full Trailer for 'Bombshell' Fox News Film with Theron, Kidman, Robbie

"These are the end times…" Lionsgate has debuted a full-length official trailer for the film Bombshell, the new project from Oscar-winning screenwriter Charles Randolph (of The Interpreter, Love & Other Drugs, The Big Short). A few brave women decide to take on Fox News boss Roger Ailes and the toxic male culture he presided over at the propaganda network. Based on the true story, the actual real-world scandal, and how it all went down. This seems like the major social-political December release of this year, and early word is that it will make an impact when it releases. Bombshell stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney. This is a potent, exciting trailer about a film that is definitely going to stir up some shit. I just don't like that song choice at the end! The rest of it looks very good, though.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Jay Roach's Bombshell, direct from YouTube (via Ellen):

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Jay Roach's Bombshell here, to see the original reveal again.

Based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time: Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Bombshell is directed by American filmmaker Jay Roach, director of the films Zoo Radio, Austin Powers Trilogy, Mystery Alaska, Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, Dinner for Schmucks, The Campaign, and Trumbo previously. The screenplay is written by Charles Randolph (Oscar-winning writer for The Interpreter, Love & Other Drugs, The Big Short). Produced by A.J. Dix, Aaron L. Gilbert, Robert Graf, Beth Kono, Charles Randolph, Margaret Riley, and Jay Roach. Lionsgate will be releasing Jay Roach's Bombshell in theaters everywhere starting on December 20th coming up this fall. Must watch film or not?