Full Trailer for Dark Comedy Horror 'Harpoon' Set on a Stranded Yacht

"You know, someone once told me - the sea finds out everything you've done wrong." Epic Pics has debuted a full-length official trailer for Harpoon, an indie dark comedy horror thriller set (mostly) on a stranded yacht. From Canadian filmmaker Rob Grant (Mon Ami, Desolate, Alive) the film played at the Rotterdam and FrightFest Film Festivals earlier this year, and is opening in a few US theaters next month just in time for Halloween. Rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three best friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean due to suspicious circumstances. Starring Christopher Gray, Munro Chambers, and Emily Tyra. The film has already picked up lots of positive reviews, calling it "a fun-loving but mean-spirited ride on the open water that delivers fast, satisfying thrills." Jump right in.

Harpoon is a black comedy about the rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension that amount when three best friends (Christopher Gray, Munro Chambers, Emily Tyra) find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean under suspicious circumstances. Harpoon is directed by Canadian editor / filmmaker Rob Grant, director of the films Yesterday, Mon Ami, Desolate, and Alive previously. The screenplay is also by Rob Grant, with Mike Kovac. This premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival earlier this year, and also just played at the Chattanooga Film Festival and Calgary Underground Film Festival. Epic Pictures will release Grant's Harpoon in select US theaters starting October 4th, and then VOD starting October 8th.