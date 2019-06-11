Full Trailer for Disney Animation's Sequel 'Frozen II' with Elsa & Anna

"Elsa - the past is not what it seems. You must find the truth. Go north, across the enchanted land and into the unknown…" Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf are all back again. Disney has revealed the next official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel Frozen 2, now written as Frozen II for release (instead of the number). The first movie from 2013 is renowned all over the world and beloved by audiences young and old. This time they venture north into a mysterious foggy forest where they learn the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom. Featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, plus Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown; as well as new music from Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. There's still not too much revealed yet, but it does look magical.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee's Frozen II, from Disney's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Disney Anim's Frozen II here, to see the original reveal again.

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are going far in the forest to know the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom. The highly anticipated sequel to Disney Animation's global phenomenon Frozen, originally released in 2013. Frozen 2 is once again directed by animation filmmakers Jennifer Lee (screenwriter for Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootopia, and A Wrinkle in Time) and Chris Buck (also director of Surf's Up and Tarzan previously), who both co-directed the first Frozen movie as well. Produced by Peter Del Vecho. The screenplay is written by Allison Schroeder, from characters created by Jennifer Lee. Disney will release Buck & Lee's Frozen 2 in theaters everywhere starting on November 22nd, 2019 later this fall. Looking good?