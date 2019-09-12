First Trailer for 'Encore' Cut of Coppola's 1984 Film 'The Cotton Club'

"We're here!" Who's ready for another round at The Cotton Club? Lionsgate has debuted a new trailer for The Cotton Club Encore, which is the official title for a "new iteration" of Francis Ford Coppola's 1984 film The Cotton Club. With his team at American Zoetrope, Coppola set out to create an updated version that would more closely resemble the original intentions of the film. This new version, shown only at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival, features additional scenes such as an extended Gregory Hines & Maurice Hines tap performance, Lonette McKee's brilliant rendition of "Stormy Weather," the originally envisioned ending, and more. Set in the 1930s, the film centers around the The Cotton Club, a famous night club in Harlem. Starring Richard Gere, Gregory Hines, Diane Lane, & Lonette McKee, with Bob Hoskins, James Remar, Nicolas Cage, Allen Garfield, Laurence Fishburne, & Gwen Verdon. This new cut will play at the New York Film Festival then open in theaters, before arriving on Blu-ray this fall. Check it out below.

Here's the re-release trailer (+ poster) for Francis Ford Coppola's The Cotton Club Encore, on YouTube:

The Cotton Club was a famous night club in Harlem. The story follows the people who visited the club, those who ran it, and is peppered with the jazz music that made it so famous. In this lavish, 1930s-era drama, Harlem's legendary Cotton Club becomes a hotbed of passion and violence as the lives and loves of entertainers and gangsters collide. Now, Francis Ford Coppola's extraordinary film is brought to vivid new life in The Cotton Club Encore. Featuring never-before-seen scenes and musical sequences that deepen and enrich the many storylines, this remastered and beautifully restored version represents Coppola's fully realized vision of the film. The Cotton Club is directed by iconic American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, and was first released in late 1984, only a year after he made Rumble Fish. The screenplay is by William Kennedy & Francis Ford Coppola. This new cut of the film will first premiere at the New York Film Festival, then play for a limited run in select theaters starting October 11 this fall. Visit the official website.