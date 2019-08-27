Full Trailer for Enthralling 'Memory: The Origins of Alien' Documentary

"They were all thinking about this as more than a science fiction adventure in the future." Screen Media Films has debuted an official trailer for the movemaking documentary Memory: The Origins of Alien, a clever, fascinating behind-the-scenes documentary looking back at this seminal sci-fi horror classic (first released in 1979). This doc premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it's finally opening (in theaters + VOD) in October. From Swiss doc director Alexandre O. Philippe (The People vs. George Lucas, Doc of the Dead, 78/52), this film tells the untold origin story behind Ridley Scott's Alien - rooted in Greek and Egyptian mythologies, underground comics, the art of Francis Bacon, and the dark visions of Dan O'Bannon and H.R. Giger. A "contemplation" on the symbiotic collaborative process of movie-making, the power of myth, and our collective unconscious. This is not your usual doc, it explores the creation of this sci-fi film in a remarkable and captivating way - by examining the mythos & the big ideas behind its inception.

Official trailers (+ poster) for Alexandre O. Philippe's doc Memory: The Origins of Alien, on YouTube:

A contemplation on the symbiotic collaborative process of moviemaking, the power of myth, and the collective unconscious, Memory: The Origins of Alien unearths the largely untold origin story behind Ridley Scott's cinematic masterpiece, and reveals a treasure trove of never-before-seen materials from the O’Bannon and Giger archives – including original story notes, rejected designs and storyboards, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and Dan’s original 29 page script from 1971, titled Memory. Bridging the ancient world with Ridley Scott’s complex futuristic universe through a mix of distinctly low-fi VHS aesthetic and stunning 4k Cinemascope aspect ratio footage, Memory boldly goes where no film essay has gone before, to deliver a revealing and wholly original take on one of Hollywood's most beloved and iconic shockers. Memory: The Origins of Alien is directed by Swiss filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe, of the docs The People vs. George Lucas, The Life & Times of Paul the Psychic Octopus, Doc of the Dead, 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Screen Media will debut Memory: The Origins of Alien in select theaters + on VOD starting October 4th. You in?