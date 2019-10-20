Full Trailer for HBO's Doc 'The Apollo' About the Iconic Harlem Venue

"The Apollo has always represented truth." HBO has debuted an official trailer for the documentary titled The Apollo, the definitive doc film about (the past and present of) New York City's iconic Apollo Theater venue located in Harlem. The Apollo first opened in 1914 (as a burlesque theater) and has survived over 100 years, still operating today as an NYC entertainment mainstay. Located on West 125th Street (here) between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard (Seventh Avenue) and Frederick Douglass Boulevard (formerly Eighth Avenue) in Harlem. The Apollo Theater represents the ongoing struggle of black lives in America, and The Apollo doc demonstrates the elemental role that art plays in that struggle by highlighting the broad range of African American achievement that has been discovered, championed, and thrived on its stage. Check it out.

Here's the full official trailer for Roger Ross Williams' doc The Apollo, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Internationally renowned for having influenced both American and pop culture more than any other entertainment venue, the Apollo Theater created opportunities for new talent to be seen and has served as a launchpad for myriad artists including Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald and more. Made by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, The Apollo chronicles the unique history and contemporary legacy of the New York City landmark. The Apollo is directed by award-winning American filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, director of the doc films God Loves Uganda and Life, Animated previously, as well as work on "Undercover Boss" and Netflix's "Dogs" series plus other short films and docs. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will release Roger Ross Williams' The Apollo doc streaming starting on November 6th this fall. For more, visit their official website. Anyone interested?