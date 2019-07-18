Full Trailer for Horror Sequel 'It: Chapter Two' Will Scare You to Pieces

"You know what they say about Derry. No one who dies here ever really dies." Warner Bros debuted the full-length official trailer for It: Chapter Two, the highly anticipated sequel to the new It movie released in 2017. This continues that story, now 27 years later, re-uniting the "Losers Club" of Derry and bringing back the insanely creepy clown. They've all grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. Starring James McAvoy as Bill (played by Jaeden Lieberher originally), Jessica Chastain as Beverly (played by Sophia Lillis originally), Jay Ryan as Ben (played by Jeremy Ray Taylor originally), Bill Hader as Richie (played by Finn Wolfhard originally), James Ransone as Eddie (played by Jack Dylan Grazer originally), Andy Bean as Stanley (played by Wyatt Oleff originally), and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike (played by Chosen Jacobs originally); along with Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, plus Jess Weixler, Teach Grant, Jake Weary, and Xavier Dolan. This looks like one hell of a scary, gruesome sequel. Can't wait.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Muschietti's It: Chapter Two, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original teaser trailer for Muschietti's It: Chapter Two here, for the first look again.

Twenty-seven years after the events of the summer of 1989, It (Bill Skarsgård) returns. The Losers' Club fulfill their promises and return to Derry to put an end to the evil being once and for all. Unbeknownst to them, It has returned, stronger and crueler than ever. It: Chapter Two is again directed by Argentinian filmmaker Andy Muschietti (aka Andrés Muschietti), who directed It: Chapter One and the "Locke & Key" series, and originally made his feature directorial debut with the 2013 film Mamá produced by Guillermo del Toro. The Chapter Two screenplay is again written by Gary Dauberman; adapted from Stephen King's horror novel of the same name, first published 1986. Warner Bros will release Muschietti's It: Chapter Two in theaters everywhere starting on September 6th, 2019 coming up in a few months. Who's scared now?