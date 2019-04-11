Full Trailer for Illumination's Animated Sequel 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'

"He specializes in behavioral disorders." Universal + Illumination have finally revealed a full-length trailer for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, the sequel to the animated hit from a few years ago about pets and the life they have after their owners leave. This trailer comes after a total of six different teaser trailers focusing on individual characters from the film. Each of the pets from the original are now dealing with different life changes. Can Max, Snowball, Gidget and the rest of the gang find the inner courage to face their biggest fears? The full voice cast includes Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Jenny Slate, Dana Carvey, Albert Brooks, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Kylie Hart, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, and Harrison Ford as Rooster. This looks like it has all the cuteness and the charm and the fun of the first, with even more characters (and pets) to follow on their adventures. Have fun.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, direct from YouTube:

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination Entertainment founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel. The Secret Life of Pets 2 is once again directed by animation filmmaker Chris Renaud, who directed the first Pets movie, as well as Despicable Me, The Lorax, and Despicable Me 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Lynch (who also wrote the first film). The film is produced by animation studio Illumination Entertainment. Universal will release Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2 in theaters everywhere starting June 7th, 2019 this summer. Still laughing here?