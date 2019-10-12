Full Trailer for Imaginary Friend Horror Thriller Film 'Daniel Isn't Real'

"Daniel is simply an aspect of your mind." Samuel Goldwyn Films & Shudder have unveiled a full official trailer for Daniel Isn't Real, a horror-thriller which has been playing on the festival circuit all year after originally premiering at SXSW. From writer / director Adam Egypt Mortimer (Some Kind of Hate), and adapted from Brian DeLeeuw's novel, the film is about a college freshmen named Luke who resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel to help him cope. But he ends up in even more trouble. Miles Robbins stars as Luke, with Patrick Schwarzenegger playing his friend Daniel, plus Sasha Lane, Hannah Marks, and Mary Stuart Masterson. This looks super trippy and totally wild, definitely "mind-bendingly freaky" as the quote says. Reviews so far are good; it's an intense trailer that should put this on your radar.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Adam Egypt Mortimer's Daniel Isn't Real, from SGF's YouTube:

Troubled college freshman Luke (Miles Robbins) experiences a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel (Patrick Schwarzenegger) to help him cope. Charismatic and full of manic energy, Daniel helps Luke to achieve his dreams, before pushing him to the very edge of sanity and into a desperate struggle for control of his mind -- and his soul. Daniel Isn't Real is directed by American filmmaker Adam Egypt Mortimer, making his second feature film after Some Kind of Hate previously, and the TV series "Jerk All-Stars". The screenplay is written by Brian DeLeeuw and Adam Egypt Mortimer; adapted from Brian DeLeeuw's novel. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Samuel Goldwyn & Shudder will release Daniel Isn't Real in select theaters + on VOD starting this December 6th.