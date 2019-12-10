Full Trailer for 'Intrigo: Death of an Author' with Kingsley & Fürmann

"I can only imagine how many nights you woke up in a cold sweat?" Lionsgate has debuted a full trailer for the first feature in a mystery crime-thriller trilogy from Sweden called Intrigo, adapted from a series of short stories. The first film, titled Intrigo: Death of an Author, will open in January in US theaters. The teaser we featured a few weeks ago teases the entire trilogy, but this new trailer is specifically for the first film only. Set in northern Europe including Sweden and the Netherlands, the trio of films deal with intimate portraits of crime. Benno Fürmann stars in this first one as a man who receives the last manuscript from a famous author who has disappeared. The cast also includes Ben Kingsley, Tuva Novotny, Elizabeth Counsell, Michael Byrne, Veronica Ferres, Ed Cooper Clarke, and Sandra Dickinson. The next films - Intrigo: Dear Agnes and Intrigo: Samaria - will follow later in the year. Seems like a good mystery.

Here's the full US trailer for Daniel Alfredson's Intrigo: Death of an Author, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Alfredson's Intrigo trilogy here, to see the first look again.

Based on the global best-seller by Hakan Nesser and starring Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley (Ghandi), this tense, riveting thriller will keep you guessing. After an author named David plots the seemingly accidental murder of his wife, her body is never recovered, and he’s convinced that she’s still alive. Meanwhile, as David translates the final novel by a writer who also died mysteriously, he finds himself attracted to the man’s sultry widow. Fact or fiction, life or death… in this tale, nothing is certain. Intrigo: Death of an Author, the first of three films as part of The Intrigo Anthology, is directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Daniel Alfredson, of many films including Tic Tac, Straydogs, Wolf, Echoes from the Dead, Kidnapping Mr. Heineken, Blackway, plus the sequels The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest. The screenplay is by Daniel Alfredson and Birgitta Bongenhielm; adapted directly from the novels by Håkan Nesser. The films already opened in Germany in late 2018. Lionsgate will release this first film, Intrigo: Death of an Author, in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 17th, 2020 early next year. The next two films in the series will also debut later in 2020 - stay tuned. Interested in watching this?