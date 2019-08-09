Full Trailer for Joe Begos' Vampire Film 'Bliss' Starring Dora Madison

"Somethin' came over me and it all just started pouring out of me…" Dark Sky Films has revealed the full-length official trailer for a psychedelic, bloody vampire film titled Bliss. We first posted the teaser trailer for this earlier in the year just before its Tribeca Film Festival premiere, and it's arriving in theaters / on VOD later next month. The synopsis describes this without the horror: A brilliant painter turns to anything she can to complete her masterpiece, spiraling into a hallucinatory hellscape of drugs, sex, and murder. But it's actually a vampire film. "As someone who has never been able to control her vices in the first place, Dezzy is quickly and violently consumed by this bloodlust." Starring Dora Madison as Dezzy, along with Tru Collins, Rhys Wakefield, Jeremy Gardner, Graham Skipper, and George Wendt. This looks seriously all-out crazy, a cult classic in the making (if not already). The graininess here really packs a punch.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ new poster) for Joe Begos' Bliss, direct from Dark Sky's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Joe Begos' Bliss here, to see the original footage again.

Known for her dark and macabre artwork, painter Dezzy Donahue (Dora Madison) is in a professional rut. Unable to finish her newest commissioned work, Dezzy looks to reignite her creative juices by letting loose-as in, taking every drug in sight and tearing through raucous house parties and heavy metal bars. After a few nights spent with her debauchery-loving friends Courtney (Tru Collins) and Ronnie (Rhys Wakefield), though, Dezzy notices changes within herself. On the positive side, she’s finally painting again, but she’s also developing a strange desire for blood. As someone who has never been able to control her vices in the first place, Dezzy is quickly and violently consumed by this bloodlust. Bliss is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Joe Begos, director of the films Almost Human and The Mind's Eye previously, as well as a few other short films. He also works as the cinematographer on his own films. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in spring, and also played at Fantasia and the Overlook Film Festival. Dark Sky will release Begos' Bliss in select theaters + on VOD starting September 27th coming up this fall.