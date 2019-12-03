Full Trailer for Kung Fu Epic 'Ip Man 4: The Finale' Starring Donnie Yen

"Those foreigners keep trying to get rid of us…" Well Go USA has debuted a full-length official trailer for Ip Man 4: The Finale. As the title indicates, this is the fourth (and final) film in the Ip Man series that first kicked off in 2008 with Donnie Yen starring as the legendary "Yip Man" in Ip Man. The first teaser trailer dropped out of nowhere in November, and the film opens in December in the US, too. Donnie Yen returns again, along with director Wilson Yip (from the first three films), to tell the story of the Kung Fu master's travels to America, where one of his students has upset the local martial arts community by opening a Wing Chun school. The film's full cast includes Wu Yue, Van Ness, Scott Adkins, Kent Cheng, Chan Kwok Kwan Danny, Kanin Ngo, Chris Collins, and Vanda Margraf. This looks awesome! Thankfully they've got both Yen & Yip back - these two working together can kick some serious ass. You need to check this out.

Here's the full US trailer (+ US poster) for Wilson Yip's Ip Man 4: The Finale, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teasers + see posters for Ip Man 4: The Finale here, for the original reveal.

Ip Man's life remains unchanged after his wife’s death, but he and his son are slowly drifting apart. To seek a better future for his son, Ip Man decides to travel to the U.S. only to find the stable, peaceful life abroad is only skin deep. Underneath lies a deep rooted racial discrimination that is far worse than he has expected. Ip Man re-examines his position and ponders on the reason he took up martial arts in the beginning. Ip Man 4: The Finale, also known as Yip Man 4 or Ye Wen 4, is once again directed by prolific Hong Kong filmmaker Wilson Yip, director of films including Bio-Zombie, Spy Team, The White Dragon, Flash Point, A Chinese Ghost Story, Triumph in the Skies, as well as the other Ip Man 1 – 3 films previously. The screenplay is written by Hiroshi Fukazawa and Edmond Wong. It's produced by Donnie Yen. Mandarin Motion Pictures & Shaw will release Yip's Ip Man 4 in China & Hong Kong starting this December, with a release date of December 25th currently scheduled in the US this fall. Who's looking forward to this one?