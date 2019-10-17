Full Trailer for Netflix's 'American Son' Film Starring Kerry Washington

"Please - find my son!!" Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for American Son, a feature adaptation of the Broadway play of the same name (that first opened 2018). This film recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and Netflix is turning into a "Television Event" when it debuts there next month. American Son is about an estranged couple that reunites in a South Florida police station on a rainy night to find their missing teenage son. The situation gets even more tense as time goes by without any updates or answers. Kerry Washington, who also starred on Broadway, plays the lead role of Kendra Ellis-Connor, the mother of the missing boy. This also stars Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee - all in the play, too. Described as "an emotional depiction of modern day race dynamics and systemic tensions."

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play of the same name, American Son tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son. American Son is directed by the Tony Award-winning American stage director / filmmaker Kenny Leon, his second feature film after Nowhere Road previously. The screenplay is by Christopher Demos-Brown, adapting from his own Broadway play of the same name. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this month, but it hasn't shown anywhere else. Netflix will release Leon's American Son streaming exclusively starting on November 1st this fall. How does this look?