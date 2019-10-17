Full Trailer for Noah Baumbach's Outstanding 'Marriage Story' Film

"Eventually it'll be the two of you having to figure this out… together." Netflix has debuted the full trailer for the new film from Noah Baumbach, titled Marriage Story. This premiered at the Venice, Telluride, and Toronto Film Festivals to rave reviews (read mine here) and glowing praise from pretty much everyone. "Marriage Story is a love story that reveals itself within the breakdown. With these companion trailers I wanted to show the relationship through the eyes of both characters. There are many sides to every story, and the movie embraces these different viewpoints in order to find the shared truth." Adam Driver stars as Charlie, and Scarlett Johansson stars as Nicole. The film is opening in theaters first next month before streaming. The cast includes Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Mark O'Brien, and Julie Hagerty. This is an especially beautiful, remarkably subtle trailer that captures all the ups & downs of this fine film.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, from YouTube:

You can still watch the two teaser trailers for Baumbach's Marriage Story here, to see the reveal again.

A stage director (Adam Driver) and his actor wife (Scarlett Johansson) struggle through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes. Marriage Story is both written and directed by acclaimed American indie filmmaker Noah Baumbach, director of the films Kicking and Screaming, Mr. Jealousy, Highball, The Squid and the Whale, Margot at the Wedding, Greenberg, Frances Ha, While We're Young, Mistress America, and The Meyerowitz Stories previously. It's produced by David Heyman and Noah Baumbach. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival (our review), then played at the Telluride, Toronto, & New York Film Festivals. Netflix releases Noah Baumbach's Marriage Stories in select theaters first starting November 6th, then streaming everywhere later on December 6th. Looking good?