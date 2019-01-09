Full Trailer for Psychological Mind Games Thriller 'An Affair To Die For'

"No one leaves this room. Not you. Not her. Your family's in danger. Enjoy my wife." Aqute Media has released an official trailer for an indie thriller titled An Affair To Die For, a fun play on the title An Affair to Remember. The psychological mind games thriller is about an affair, obviously, and a secret rendezvous. A man cheats on his wife. A woman cheats on her husband. And then everything goes bad, quickly. The indie film stars Claire Forlani, Jake Abel, and Titus Welliver, along with Nathan Cooper and Melina Matthews. This looks like a very erotic mix of Fifty Shades of Grey and any other film where an affair leads to murder. Surprise, surprise. It aims to appeal to a very specific audience, for those who might be curious.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Víctor García's An Affair To Die For, direct from YouTube:

When a woman and her boyfriend's infidelity is discovered, they are forced to play the twisted game of their captor to save their family members from being murdered. Their weekend getaway turns into a nightmare of psychological mind games, where they will do anything just to survive. Truth, lies, love and hate all meet in this explosive new thriller. An Affair To Die For is directed by Spanish filmmaker Víctor García, director of the films Hellraiser: Revelations and The Damned previously. The screenplay is written by Elliott San. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Vertical Entertainment will release García's An Affair To Die For in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 1st, 2019 coming up soon.