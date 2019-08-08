Fiery First Trailer for 'Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins' Doc

Raise Hell: The Life & Times Of Molly Ivins tells the story of media firebrand Molly Ivins, six feet of Texas trouble who took on the Good Old Boy corruption wherever she found it. Her razor sharp wit left both sides of the aisle laughing, and craving ink in her columns. She knew the Bill of Rights was in peril, and said "Polarizing people is a good way to win an election and a good way to wreck a country." Molly's words have proved prescient. Now it's up to us to raise hell! Raise Hell: The Life & Times Of Molly Ivins is directed by producer / filmmaker Janice Engel, now making her feature directorial debut after working for years in reality TV, including producing numerous episodes of "Hollywood Treasure". The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the SXSW, Seattle, San Francisco, and AFI Docs Film Festivals. Magnolia Pics will release Engel's Raise Hell: The Life & Times Of Molly Ivins doc in select US theaters starting on August 30th later this month. For more, visit the official website. Thoughts?