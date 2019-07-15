Full Trailer for Rob Zombie's '3 from Hell' Brings Back Devil's Rejects

"Now we can have a real 'Day of the Dead.'" First there was House of 1000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil's Rejects. Now, from writer/director Rob Zombie comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in history… 3 from Hell. Get ready for more horror carnage!! Captain Spaulding played by Sid Haig, Otis played by Bill Moseley, and Baby played by Sheri Moon Zombie will all be "returning from the dead in 3 From Hell, after being shot hundreds of times in the final moments of Rejects." We still don't know much about what is going on in this sequel, but it looks gnarly - Rob Zombie letting loose again, topping himself with more violence. The film's full cast includes Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Daniel Roebuck, Emilio Rivera, Austin Stoker, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa. Be careful - watch out for the Three.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell, direct from YouTube (via BD):

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Rob Zombie's 3 from Hell here, to see the original reveal again.

3 From Hell is a follow-up to his 2003 film House of 1000 Corpses and its 2005 sequel The Devil's Rejects. The plot of the film is currently unknown, but it is confirmed that it will be centered around the three main antagonists of the previous films. 3 From Hell, or Three From Hell, is written and directed by American horror filmmaker/musician Rob Zombie, director of the films House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, Halloween & Halloween II, The Lords of Salem, and 31 previously. It's produced by Mike Elliott and Rob Zombie. Saban Films + Lionsgate will release Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell in select theaters starting October 31st, 2019, Halloween, later this year. For more, visit the film's official website. Who wants to watch this?