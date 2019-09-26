Full Trailer for Scorsese's 'The Irishman' with De Niro, Pacino & Pesci

"Things have gotten outta hand with our friend." Netflix has revealed the full-length trailer for Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated next film The Irishman, a few days ahead of its big premiere at the New York Film Festival. The first teaser landed a few months ago, in the meantime Netflix set the film for theatrical release in November and dropped an official poster (below). The Irishman is about a hitman who recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa. Scorsese's awesome ensemble cast includes Robert De Niro, Anna Paquin, Jesse Plemons, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Jack Huston, Harvey Keitel, Domenick Lombardozzi, Tommy McInnis, Stephen Graham, and Sebastian Maniscalco, with Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa. The final running time is 209 minutes, putting it at almost 3 and a half hours, which is quite a hefty movie. But it's Scorsese! It looks incredible in every way - can't wait.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, direct from YouTube:

Frank Sheeran, a labor union official with mob connections, recalls his involvement in the 1975 slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, an American labor union leader. The Irishman is directed by American filmmaker Martin Scorsese, of many films including Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, The Age of Innocence, Casino, Kundun, Bringing Out the Dead, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Silence previously. The screenplay is written by Oscar winner Steven Zaillian; adapted from Charles Brandt's book "I Heard You Paint Houses". Netflix will release Martin Scorsese's The Irishman in select theaters starting November 1st this fall, then streaming worldwide on November 27th. Who's in?