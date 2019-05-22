Full Trailer for 'The Art of Self-Defense' Film Starring Jesse Eisenberg

"You're a blade, and I'm sharpening you." Bleecker Street Films has released the full-length official trailer for the indie dark comedy The Art of Self-Defense, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival this year to some great reviews. This film is the latest from director Riley Stearns (of the film Faults previously) and it's hitting limited theaters starting in July this year. Jesse Eisenberg stars as Casey, a fragile man who enlists in a local dojo after being attacked at random on the street. What he uncovers is a sinister world of fraternity, violence and hypermasculinity, and a woman fighting for her place in it. Sounds delightful. The small cast includes Alessandro Nivola as the Sensei, plus Imogen Poots, Steve Terada, and Phillip Andre Botello. One SXSW review says it's an "uproariously comical and hypnotically unnerving" film that gives "a hilarious middle finger to toxic masculinity." Really excited to seeing this one, it looks damn good.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Riley Stearns' The Art of Self-Defense, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Stearns' The Art of Self-Defense here, to see the festival intro.

A dark comedy set in the world of karate. The film centers on Casey (Jesse Eisenberg), who is attacked at random on the street and enlists in a local dojo led by a charismatic and mysterious Sensei (Alessandro Nivola), in an effort to learn how to defend himself. What he uncovers is a sinister world of fraternity, violence and hypermasculinity and a woman (Imogen Poots) fighting for her place in it. Casey undertakes a journey, both frightening and darkly funny, that will place him squarely in the sights of his enigmatic new mentor. The Art of Self Defense is both written and directed by American filmmaker Riley Stearns, his second feature after making Faults previously, as well as a few other short films. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Bleecker Street Films will release Stearns' The Art of Self-Defense in select US theaters starting on July 12th, 2019 coming up this summer. Who wants to watch this film?