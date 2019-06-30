Full Trailer for 'The Game Changers' Doc About Vegan Bodybuilders

"This is going to wake a lot of people up." A trailer has arrived for the documentary The Game Changers, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018. The film is about athletes and body-builders who have switched to a plant-based diet (basically vegan, but that word can scare people away so they don't like to use it). Not only does it challenge the belief that you must eat meat to be strong, but it uses science and actual evidence to show that plant-based diets can lead to better health and better performance overall. "The Game Changers will introduce the world to elite athletes, special ops soldiers, visionary scientists, cultural icons, and everyday heroes. Each on a mission to create a seismic shift in the way we eat and live." The film is executive produced by James Cameron, and features Arnold Schwarzenegger talking about his experiences, along with many other athletes, celebrities, body-builders, doctors, and strength champions. Maybe this will convince a few more people to stop eating meat and switch over to the plant-based lifestyle.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Louie Psihoyos' doc The Game Changers, from YouTube:

Directed by Oscar-winner Louie Psihoyos and executive produced by James Cameron the film follows the story of James Wilks — elite Special Forces trainer and winner of The Ultimate Fighter —as he travels the world on a quest for the truth about meat, protein, and strength. Featuring some of the strongest, fastest and toughest athletes on the planet, The Game Changers documents the explosive rise of plant-based eating in professional sports, mixing real-time, groundbreaking science with cinematic stories of struggle and triumph. Wilks’ journey exposes outdated myths about food that not only affect human performance, but the health of the entire global population. The Game Changers is directed by American doc filmmaker Louie Psihoyos, director of the doc films The Cove and Racing Extinction previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018. Fathom Events will show The Game Changers doc at a one-night-only event on September 16th, 2019 this fall, before the film is available on VOD after that. Who's interested?