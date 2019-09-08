Full Trailer for 'The Shining' Sequel 'Doctor Sleep' with Ewan McGregor

"Come play with us forever and ever." Warner Bros has debuted the full-length official trailer for Doctor Sleep, the adaptation of Stephen King's sequel to his original novel "The Shining". The first teaser arrived earlier in the summer, but this looks even more creepy and thrilling with tons of fresh footage. Doctor Sleep is both written and directed by Mike Flanagan, of "The Haunting of Hill House" fame and Gerald's Game. Set years after the events of The Shining, Ewan McGregor stars as an adult Danny Torrance, a man with psychic powers known as "the shining". The cast includes Rebecca Ferguson as Rose the Hat, head of the True Knot, a cult that feeds on children with these powers; Kyliegh Curran, Bruce Greenwood, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Jocelin Donahue, Jacob Tremblay, Carl Lumbly (playing the same cook played by Scatman Crothers in The Shining), plus Alex Essoe as Wendy Torrance, Danny's mother (originally Shelley Duvall). This is looking very, very good. Creepy but with just the right amount of mystery.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Flanagan's Doctor Sleep, from WB's YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Flanagan's Doctor Sleep here, to see the original reveal again.

Years following the events of The Shining, a now-adult Dan Torrence (Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. Doctor Sleep is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Mike Flanagan, director of the films Makebelieve, Still Life, Ghosts of Hamilton Street, Absentia, Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Gerald's Game previously, who also directed the TV series "The Haunting of Hill House". The screenplay is also written by Mike Flanagan, adapted straight from Stephen King's novel of the same name first published in 2013. Warner Bros will release Flanagan's Doctor Sleep in theaters everywhere starting November 8th later this fall. Looking good? Planning to see this in theaters?