Trailer for Todd Farmer & Patrick Lussier's Halloween Horror 'Trick'

"People want a monster that they can fear." We're just about to enter October, which means it's the month of horror leading up to Halloween! RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for the indie horror thriller titled Trick, the latest from writer / director duo Todd Farmer & Patrick Lussier (both of Drive Angry and My Bloody Valentine). Trick is the latest Halloween night horror, this one also involving a massacre from the past that comes to haunt people again. Omar Epps plays a no-nonsense detective trying to track down the serial killer named "Trick" who is terrorizing a small town. Also starring Ellen Adair, Kristina Reyes, Jamie Kennedy, Vanessa Aspillaga, and Tom Atkins. The main pumpkin mask seems to be inspired a bit by Dougherty's Trick 'r Treat, though this movie looks way more brutal and intensely violent. Watch out.

Here's the first official trailer for Patrick Lussier's Trick, from RLJE's YouTube (via Bloody Disgusting):

On Halloween night in 2015, Patrick "Trick" Weaver massacred his classmates at a costume party. After being arrested, he managed to escape police custody, but not before being shot five times by Detective Mike Denver. Everyone believes Trick must be dead, but when a masked killer reappears the following Halloween, and every Halloween after that, they realize the nightmare is not over. With Trick wreaking havoc and killing people in increasingly terrifying ways, Denver will stop at nothing to bring the carnage to an end. Trick is directed by Canadian-American editor / filmmaker Patrick Lussier, director of the films Dracula 2000, White Noise 2: The Light, My Bloody Valentine, and Drive Angry. The screenplay is by Todd Farmer and Patrick Lussier (both of Drive Angry and My Bloody Valentine). Produced by Ita Kennedy and Ellen S. Wander. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. RLJE will release Lussier's Trick in select theaters + on VOD starting October 18th coming up soon. Anyone scared?