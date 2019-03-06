Full Trailer for Young 'Tolkien' Movie Starring Nicholas Hoult as J.R.R.

"This is more than just a friendship, it's an alliance. An invincible alliance." Fox Searchlight has debuted the full-length official trailer for Tolkien, the biopic film about beloved author J.R.R. Tolkien (in full: John Ronald Reuel Tolkien), who grew up in both South Africa and Birmingham, England. This trailer follows a brief teaser last month, and the film opens this summer. Nicholas Hoult stars as Tolkien, focusing on his formative years at Pembroke College and as a soldier in World War I, and how those events influenced his work. The full cast includes Lily Collins as his great love Edith Bratt, along with Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle, Patrick Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts, Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O'Reilly, Pam Ferris, and Derek Jacobi. This is a tremendous trailer, playing up the profoundness of his writing (and his Lord of the Rings stories). Maybe I'm just a sucker for this kind of filmmaking, but I'm all for this.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Dome Karukoski's Tolkien, direct from Searchlight's YouTube:

You can still watch the short teaser trailer for Karukoski's Tolkien here, to see the original reveal again.

Tolkien explores the formative early years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the “fellowship” apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels. Tolkien is directed by Cyprus-Finnish filmmaker Dome Karukoski, director of the films Beauty and the Bastard, The Home of Dark Butterflies, Forbidden Fruit, Lapland Odyssey, Heart of a Lion, The Grump, and Tom of Finland previously. The screenplay is written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford. This hasn't be set to premiere at any film festivals or otherwise yet. Fox Searchlight will release Karukoski's Tolkien in select theaters starting May 10th, 2019 this summer. Who's interested?