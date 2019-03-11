UK Trailer for Crime Thriller 'Close Enemies' with Kateb & Schoenaerts

"I don't talk to cops." "Without me, you're dead." Signature Ent. in the UK has debuted an official UK trailer for the crime thriller Close Enemies, also known as Frères Ennemis in French. Funded by Belgium and France, the film is about two childhood friends who ended up on opposite sides of society - one of them is now a cop, the other is working his way up in a crime syndicate. Matthias Schoenaerts plays Manuel, who "chose to embrace the thug life", while Reda Kateb plays Driss, who is now a top cop. When Manuel's biggest deal goes terribly wrong, the two men meet again and come to realize they both need each other to survive in their worlds. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and it also played at Fantastic Fest, so it definitely has some clout. It's a solid film but nothing new. The cast includes Adel Bencherif, Sofiane Zermani, Sabrina Ouazani, Gwendolyn Gourvenec, and Nicolas Giraud. It's worth a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ intl. poster) for David Oelhoffen's Close Enemies, direct from YouTube:

A tense, nail-biting crime caper on brotherhood and betrayal. Born and raised in a suburb ridden by drug trafficking, Driss (Reda Kateb: Zero Dark Thirty) and Manuel (Matthias Schoenaerts: Red Sparrow) were like brothers. As adults, they chose opposite paths. Manuel chose to embrace this thug life, while Driss became a cop. However, when Manuel's biggest deal goes terribly wrong, the two men meet again and come to realize they both need each other to survive in their worlds. Close Enemies, originally titled Frères Ennemis in French, is directed by French filmmaker David Oelhoffen, director of the films In Your Wake and Far from Men previously. The screenplay is written by Jeanne Aptekman and David Oelhoffen. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest. Signature UK will release Close Enemies direct-to-VOD in the UK this May, but there's still no US release set yet. Anyone interested?