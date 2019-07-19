Full UK Trailer for Delightful, Inspiring 'Varda by Agnès' Documentary

"The love of cinema starts early for some." BFI has released an official UK trailer for the joyful, wonderful, inspiring documentary Varda by Agnès - the final film made by the iconic / the legendary Agnès Varda before she passed away earlier this year. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year to rave reviews (here's my own), and is being released as a 115-minute feature in cinemas - including in the UK starting this weekend in July. An "unpredictable" doc from a fascinating storyteller, Varda by Agnès sheds light on her experience as a director, bringing a personal insight to what she calls "cine-writing," traveling from Rue Daguerre in Paris to Los Angeles and Beijing. It's a very charming look back at her entire career, examining many of her films and featuring numerous conversations with her as she discusses her life as an artist and storyteller. I wrote in my review that "it's an utter joy to watch her talk for nearly two hours." Give it a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Agnès Varda's documentary Varda by Agnès, from YouTube:

Agnès Varda – photographer, installation artist, and pioneer of the Nouvelle Vague, is an institution of French cinema. Whether in front of the camera or behind it, Agnès Varda was a one-of-a-kind visual storyteller who eschewed convention and prescribed approaches to drama. In Varda by Agnès — Varda's final film — she offers a personal insight into her oeuvre, using excerpts from her work to illustrate her unique artistic visions and ideas. Varda by Agnès was directed by the legendary Belgium-born filmmaker extraordinaire Agnes Varda; with additional work by Didier Rouget. Varda directed numerous doc films previously including Far from Vietnam, Daguerréotypes, Mur murs, The Young Girls Turn 25, The World of Jacques Demy, The Gleaners and I, The Beaches of Agnès, and Faces Places with JR. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at CPH:DOX and the Hong Kong Film Festival. BFI will open Varda by Agnès in UK cinemas starting July 19th. There's still no US release date set for this yet.