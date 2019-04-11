Full UK Trailer for Romain Gavras' Crime Comedy 'The World Is Yours'

"We're in too much trouble, let's call your mum." Studiocanal UK has debuted an official UK trailer for the French crime comedy The World Is Yours, originally released under the title Le monde est à toi (which translates to the same) in France last year. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Directors' Fortnight last summer, and earned some rave reviews (read mine here). The World Is Yours is a fun crime comedy / thriller about a former drug dealer who has to get back in the business one more time to get his life back on track. The film stars Karim Leklou, Vincent Cassel, Isabelle Adjani, Oulaya Amamra, Philippe Katerine, François Damiens, and Norbert Ferrer. Featuring a score by Jamie XX and SebastiAn. This is a fantastic French crime film, and it's definitely worth discovering whenever you have a chance to catch it.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ French poster) for Romain Gavras' The World Is Yours, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first festival teaser for Gavras' The World Is Yours here, to see the original tease.

A former drug dealer wants to set up a small business in Algeria and is counting on the money he earned while dealing, which his mother is supposed to have hidden away for him. But unfortunately, she has gambled it all away. He is then forced to go back to a life of crime and, together with a friend and his ex, agrees to one last deal to get his plans back on track. The World Is Yours (aka Le monde ou rien in French) is directed by French filmmaker Romain Gavras, of the film Our Day Will Come previously, as well as a few high profile music videos. The screenplay is co-written by Karim Boukercha, Noé Debré, and Romain Gavras. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar (read our review). The film already opened in France last year, and played at Fantastic Fest in the fall, but still has no US release date yet. Studiocanal will release The World Is Yours in UK cinemas starting on April 24th.