Full UK Trailer for Survival Film 'Ashes in the Snow' with Bel Powley

"It's not what you see, but how you see it…" Signature Entertainment has debuted a new UK trailer for the WWII survival drama Ashes in the Snow, based on the true story of a 16-year-old aspiring artist and her family deported to Siberia. The film is adapted from Ruta Sepetys' novel "Between Shades of Gray", and that original title was changed to prevent any confusion with the Fifty Shades of Grey series (as you all know). We featured a US trailer in December before its release in January, but why not another to take a closer look at. Bel Powley stars as Lina, with a cast including Peter Franzén, Sophie Cookson, James Cosmo, Martin Wallström, Timothy Innes, Jonah Hauer-King, Sam Hazeldine. Described as a "beautifully executed yet heart-breaking, captivating and eye-opening war thriller that unveils a forgotten part of history in a way that makes you experience the despair and shocking conditions of the Soviet camps." Watch below.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ UK poster) for Marius A. Markevicius' Ashes in the Snow, from YouTube:

During World War II, a 16 year-old aspiring artist (Bel Powley) and her family are deported to Siberia amidst Stalin's brutal dismantling of the Baltic region. One girl's passion for creating art and her never-ending hope will break the silence of history. Ashes in the Snow is directed by American filmmaker Marius A. Markevicius, a producer / director making his feature directorial debut with this film, after directing the documentary The Other Dream Team and a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Ben York Jones, based on the bestselling novel "Between Shades of Gray" by Ruta Sepetys. This premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival earlier this year. Vertical already released Markevicius' Ashes in the Snow in US theaters + on VOD back in January this year. It's available in the UK starting July 15th. Anyone interested?