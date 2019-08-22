Full US Trailer for Animated Journalism Story 'Another Day of Life' Film

"They will erase Angola from the map. This is about lives." GKids has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie animated feature titled Another Day of Life, a much more adult-level film than most of the other animated films that GKids releases. The film first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and won awards at numerous other film fests throughout last year. A gripping story of a three-month-long journey that renowned Polish reporter Ryszard "Ricardo" Kapuściński took in the 1970s across Angola, ravaged by a war, in which the front lines shifted like a kaleidoscope from one day to the next. Adapted directly from Kapuscinski's book, telling the true story of a journalist and the lengths to which he'll go to report the news. Featuring the voices of Kerry Shale, Daniel Flynn, Youssef Kerkour, Lillie Flynn, and Akie Kotabe. This looks damn good, featuring rotoscope animation to tell this real story and make it much more vibrant.

Official US trailer (+ posters) for Raúl de la Fuente & Damian Nenow's Another Day of Life, on YouTube:

Another Day of Life is a daringly ambitious dive into the chaos of war, based on the book by the journalist Ryszard "Ricardo" Kapuściński, one of the world’s most compelling chroniclers of conflict. Intercutting a graphically bold animation style with interviews and archival footage, the visually striking film conveys a rare immediacy as it tells of the outbreak of civil war following Angola's independence from Portugal in 1975. Against all advice, Kapuściński is intent on driving south into the heart of the bloody conflict to find the isolated rebel leader Farrusco. His animated trip through corpse-strewn roads conveys an undeniable urgency, while the documentary testimony reminds us that we are watching actual history. Another Day of Life is directed by filmmakers Raúl De La Fuente (Nömadak Tx, I Am Haiti, short films) & Damian Nenow (animation director, "Love, Death & Robots", short films). The screenplay is written by Raúl de la Fuente and Amaia Remirez and Niall Johnson and David Weber and Damian Nenow, adapted from Ryszard Kapuscinski's book. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at the Animation Is Film Festival. GKids will release Another Day of Life in select US theaters starting on September 13th.