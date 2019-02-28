Full US Trailer for Australian Drama 'Storm Boy' with Geoffrey Rush

"Sometimes you gotta do what you know is right." Good Deed Entertainment has released a new US trailer for Storm Boy, a follow-up to the original Australian trailer from last year. Based on a classic Oz tale, the story is about a boy who grew up on uninhabited coastline of Southern Australia, where he rescues and then raises an orphaned pelican, named Mr. Percival. Geoffrey Rush plays the boy as an old man, looking back at his youth. "Their remarkable adventures and very special bond has a profound effect on all their lives." Starring Jai Courtney, Trevor Jamieson, Morgana Davies, and introducing Finn Little as the "Storm Boy". This tale was adapted once before into a film in 1976, but I don't think it reached many audiences outside of Australia. This new film looks quite charming and emotional in all the usual ways. Give it a look.

Here's the official US trailer for Shawn Seet's Storm Boy, from Good Deed Ent.'s YouTube:

You can still watch the first Australian trailer for Seet's Storm Boy here, for even more footage.

Based on the beloved book, "Storm Boy" is a highly emotional tale of a young boy growing up on the beautiful but uninhabited coastline of Southern Australia who unexpectedly rescues and then raises three orphaned pelicans. When he forms a close bond with them, he finds himself at odds with his fisherman father and his life takes a new and unexpected turn. Storm Boy is directed by Australian filmmaker Shawn Seet, making his second feature film after Two Fists, One Heart previously, as well as lots of TV directing work. The screenplay is written by Justin Monjo; adapted from Colin Thiele's novel of the same name first published in 1964. Sony Worldwide first released Seet's Storm Boy in Australia in January this year. Good Deed will release Storm Boy in US theaters nationwide starting April 5th this spring. Who wants to see it?