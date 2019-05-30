Full US Trailer for Carlos Reygadas' Soul-Searching Drama 'Our Time'

MOVIE TRAILERS

May 30, 2019
"This is the best place on Earth, Juan." Cinetic has debuted the official US trailer for the film Our Time, also known as Nuestro Tiempo, the latest from acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas (Silent Light, Post Tenebras Lux). This initially premiered at the prestigious Venice and Toronto Film Festivals last year to much discussion - some think it's a masterpiece, others not so much, but at least people are talking about Reygadas again. The film is about a family that lives in the Mexican countryside raising fighting bulls. Esther is in charge of running the ranch, while her husband Juan, a renowned poet, raises the beasts. When Esther becomes infatuated with a horse-breaker, Juan seems incapable to reach his own expectations about himself. Indeed a "soul-searching" drama about life and humanity. Starring Carlos Reygadas as Juan, with Natalia López, Natalia López, Maria Hagerman, and Yago Martínez. Definitely worth a watch.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Carlos Reygadas' Our Time, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original festival trailer for Reygadas' Our Time here, for even more footage.

A family lives in the Mexican countryside raising fighting bulls. Esther is in charge of running the ranch, while her husband Juan, a world-renowned poet, raises and selects the beasts. When Esther becomes infatuated with a horse trainer named Phil, the couple struggles to stride through the emotional crisis. Our Time, originally titled Nuestro Tiempo in Spanish, is directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas, director of the films Japón, Battle in Heaven, Silent Light, and Post Tenebras Lux previously. The screenplay is also written by Reygadas. This premiered at the Venice & Toronto Film Festivals last year. Cinetic will release Reygadas' Our Time in select US theaters starting June 14th + a retrospective at MoMI.

