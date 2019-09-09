Full US Trailer for Céline Sciamma's Beloved 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

"She thinks you're a companion for walks." Neon has released a new official US trailer for Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year and just played at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend. Written & directed by Céline Sciamma (Water Lilies, Girlhood), the film won Best Screenplay and the Queer Palme at Cannes and is picking up even more rave reviews after premiering at TIFF. Set on an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the eighteenth century, a female painter is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a rebellious young woman. The two soon fall madly in love with each other. Noémie Merlant co-stars with Adèle Haenel, and a cast including Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino, Christel Baras, Armande Boulanger, Guy Delamarche, and Clément Bouyssou. It's one of the very best films of the year, beloved by all those who have had a chance to see it so far (here's our review). Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first international trailer for Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire here, to see more.

Brittany, France, in 1760. Marianne, a painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young lady who has just left the convent. Héloïse is a reluctant bride to be and Marianne must paint her without her knowing. She observes her by day and secretly paints her at night. Intimacy and attraction grow strong between the two women as they share Héloïse’s first and last moments of freedom, all whilst Marianne paints the portrait that will end it all. Portrait of a Lady on Fire, also known as Portrait de la jeune fille en feu in French, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Céline Sciamma, director of the films Water Lilies, Tomboy, and Girlhood previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and will also play at the Toronto and New York Film Festivals coming up soon. Neon will then release Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire in select US theaters starting December 9th, 2019 later this fall. The film also opens in Australia in December, plus most of Europe in November. Read our review.