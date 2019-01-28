Full US Trailer for Horror 'The Hole in the Ground' Playing at Sundance

"You're not my son." A24 has released a new official trailer for the Irish indie horror film The Hole in the Ground, which just premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. We already featured the UK trailer for this a few weeks ago, but this is a whole other look. The film is the feature debut of Irish director Lee Cronin, and is set on the fringes of a backwood rural town. The festival description sets this up quite well: One night, Sarah's young son disappears into the woods behind their rural home. When he returns, he looks the same, but his behavior grows increasingly disturbing. Soon, Sarah realizes that the boy who returned may not be her son at all… The film stars Seána Kerslake, James Cosmo, Kati Outinen, Simone Kirby, Steve Wall, and James Quinn Markey. There's also a creepy new poster for this (ahhh the spider!!) to go along with this trailer, and a release date in early March for those curious about this one.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Lee Cronin's The Hole in the Ground, from A24's YouTube:

You can still watch the original UK trailer for Cronin's The Hole in the Ground here, to see more footage.

Trying to escape her broken past, Sarah O'Neill is building a new life on the fringes of a backwood rural town with her young son Chris. A terrifying encounter with a mysterious neighbour shatters her fragile security, throwing Sarah into a spiralling nightmare of paranoia and mistrust, as she tries to uncover if the disturbing changes in her little boy are connected to an ominous sinkhole buried deep in the forest that borders their home. The Hole in the Ground is directed by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films and a segment from Minutes Past Midnight. The screenplay is written by Lee Cronin and Stephen Shields. This will be premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight category. The film opens in Ireland and the US coming up in March. A24 will release Cronin's The Hole in the Ground in select theaters starting on March 1st, 2019 coming up. Who's intrigued by this?