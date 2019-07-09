Full US Trailer for Japanese Action Film 'Kingdom' Based on the Manga

"Someday, I'll be the most powerful Shogun there ever was!" Funimation Films has debuted an official US trailer for a Japanese live-action manga adaptation titled Kingdom, based on the series by Yasuhisa Hara. This is an epic Japanese action film that is actually set in ancient China - hopefully that's not too confusing. Orphaned by war, a young slave boy and his friend dream of changing their fate and becoming the world's greatest generals of the Qin Kingdom. Starring Kento Yamazaki, Ryo Yoshizawa, Masami Nagasawa, Kanna Hashimoto, Kanata Hongō, Shinnosuke Mitsushima, and Takao Osawa. This is directed by veteran Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato, who made the live-action Bleach movie last year, as well as The Princess Blade, Gantz, and Inuyashiki. The movie is actually getting a theatrical US release next month, for those interested in seeing it on the big screen. It looks seriously epic and awesome from this trailer. Enjoy.

Here's the first US trailer (+ poster) for Shinsuke Sato's Kingdom, direct from Funimation's YouTube:

Orphaned by war, a young boy and his friend dream of changing their fate and becoming the world’s greatest generals. And after his friend sacrifices himself to protect the future emperor, the young boy’s path to greatness is set in motion. Helping the King reclaim the throne puts the boy’s blade to the ultimate test as they go against deadly assassins, large armies, and the dangerous mountain clan. In a country torn apart by war, only they can fight to unite the warring states! Kingdom is a live-action motion picture based on the bestselling adventure-historical manga series of the same name created by Yasuhisa Hara and presents a fictionalized account of ancient China during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC). Kingdom is directed by Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato, of films including The Princess Blade, All About My Dog, Gantz & Gantz 2, Library Wars, I Am a Hero, The Last Mission, Death Note: Light Up the New World, Inuyashiki, and Bleach. The screenplay is by Tsutomu Kuroiwa and Shinsuke Sato, based on the manga by Yasuhisa Hara. Funimation will debut Sato's Kingdom in select US theaters on August 16th.