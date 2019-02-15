Full US Trailer for Japanese Doppelgänger Romance Film 'Asako I & II'

"You're wasting your time! Go away" Grasshopper Films has debuted the official US trailer for a Japanese romantic drama titled Asako I & II, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. This is actually just one 119 minute film, despite the title including what references to what looks like Part I & Part II. The title is actually a reference to the plot - where a woman from Osaka (named Asako) meets a man, falls in love with him, then he disappears. Two years later, she meets his perfect double. Erika Karata stars as Asako, along with Masahiro Higashide as both Baku & Ryôhei (of course), plus Sairi Itô, Kôji Nakamoto, Kôji Seto, Misako Tanaka, and Daichi Watanabe. This played to quite a bit of acclaim at Cannes, and stopped by a number of other prestigious festivals last fall. Everyone always talks about the cat. If you're in the mood for a compelling melodramatic Japanese doppelgänger romance, you might want to check this out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ intl. posters) for Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's Asako I & II, direct from YouTube:

Asako is a 21-year-old woman, living in Osaka. She falls in love with Baku who has a free spirit. One day, Baku suddenly disappears. Two years later, Asako now lives in Tokyo and she meets Ryohei. He looks just like her ex-boyfriend Baku, but he has a completely different personality. Ryohei is a salaryman, with a sincere personality. Asako then falls in love with Ryohei. Asako I & II is directed by Japanese filmmaker Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, director of the films Solaris, Passion, The Depths, Intimacies, Touching the Skin of Eeriness, and Happy Hour previously. The screenplay is written by Sachiko Tanaka & Ryûsuke Hamaguchi; based on the novel by Tomoka Shibasaki. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at the Toronto, Vancouver, Busan, New York, and Stockholm Film Festivals. Grasshopper Films will release Hamaguchi's Asako I & II in select theaters starting May 10th coming up this summer. Interested?