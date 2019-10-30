Full US Trailer for Ken Loach's Work-Life Drama 'Sorry We Missed You'

"I never thought it would be this difficult." Zeitgeist Films has revealed another new official US trailer for Ken Loach's latest film Sorry We Missed You, which will be in US theaters starting in March of next year. This initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in competition earlier this summer, and it played at the Toronto, Zurich, Hamburg, and Busan Film Festivals. The indie drama is a follow-up to Loach's acclaimed Palme d'Or winning film I, Daniel Blake, with the same screenwriter. This time they tell a story of a British family struggling to get by - the father takes a job as a "zero-hour", "self-employed" delivery driver and feels the stress increase as he tries to make ends meet. The film stars Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Rhys Stone, Katie Proctor, and Ross Brewster. This is a solid new trailer, capturing the essence of the film and how hard it is to keep things afloat these days in an ever-more-capitalistic society. I am amused by the fact that this has subtitles because Americans can't always understand the way British people talk. Aha.

You can still watch the first official UK trailer for Loach's Sorry We Missed You here, to see more footage.

From the award-winning team behind I, Daniel Blake, comes the film Sorry We Missed You - a powerful exploration of the contemporary world of work, the gig economy and the challenges faced by one family trying to hold it all together. A hard-up delivery driver (Kris Hitchen) and his wife (Debbie Honeywood) struggle to get by in modern-day England. Sorry We Missed You is directed by prolific British filmmaker Ken Loach, of many films including Poor Cow, Kes, Family Life, The Gamekeeper, Hidden Agenda, Riff-Raff, My Name Is Joe, The Navigators, Sweet Sixteen, The Wind that Shakes the Barley, Looking for Eric, Route Irish, The Angels' Share, Jimmy's Hall, and I Daniel Blake previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Laverty. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing in competition, and also showed at the Sydney Film Festival. Entertainment One UK will release Loach's Sorry We Missed You in UK cinemas starting November 1st this fall. Zeitgeist will then debut the film in US theaters in March 2020.