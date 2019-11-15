Full US Trailer for Makoto Shinkai's Animation 'Weathering With You'

"She really was the sunshine girl!" GKids Films has debuted a final full-length official trailer (with English subtitles) for the Japanese animation film titled Weathering With You, the highly anticipated next film from writer/director Makoto Shinkai, who achieved worldwide acclaimed with the beloved animated film Your Name. This first premiered in North America at TIFF earlier this fall, now opening in US theaters in January. Weathering with You is another original film from Shinkai, featuring some stunningly gorgeous animation. The Japanese title is actually Tenki no ko, which translates to Child of Weather, as the film is about a young man who moves to Tokyo and befriends a girl who can manipulate the weather (she has the power to stop the rain and clear the sky so the sun can shine). The original Japanese version features the voices of Kotaro Daigo & Nana Mori. It's another lovely, whimsical Japanese film that I do recommend.

Here's the second US trailer for Makoto Shinkai's Weathering With You, direct from GKids' YouTube:

You can see the original Japanese teaser for Shinkai's Weathering With You here, or the first US trailer.

High school student Hodaka Morishima leaves his home on an isolated island and moves to Tokyo, but he immediately becomes broke. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds a job as a writer for a shady occult magazine. After he starts his job, the weather has been rainy day after day. In a corner of the crowded and busy city, Hodaka meets a young girl named Hina Amano. Due to certain circumstances, Hina and her younger brother live together, but have a cheerful and sturdy life. Hina also has a certain power: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky. Weather with You is both written and directed by Japanese animation filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, director of the films Show Show, The Place Promised in Our Early Days, 5 Centimeters Per Second, Children Who Chase Lost Voices, and The Garden of Words previously. The film opened in Japan this July, and played at TIFF. GKids will release Shinkai's Weathering With You in select US theaters starting on January 17th, 2020 early next year. Visit their official website.