Full US Trailer for Relationship Film 'End of the Century' from Argentina

"Have you ever had a long-term relationship?" The Cinema Guild has debuted an official US trailer for an indie drama titled End of the Century, made by Argentinian filmmaker Lucio Castro. This first premiered at the New Directors / New Films festival in NYC earlier this year, where they highlight the first films from some of the finest up-and-coming filmmakers. End of the Century is about an Argentinian man from New York and a Spanish man from Berlin who meet in Barcelona and, after spending a day together, they realize that they have already met twenty years ago. It's described as a film that turns "a love story into a cosmic voyage." Starring Juan Barberini and Ramon Pujol, with Mía Maestro. This looks like an exceptional debut, an exhilarating and gripping film about romance and relationships and life itself. That title card at the end is gorgeous, too. I will definitely be watching this film when it arrives in theaters later this summer.

An Argentinian man from New York and a Spanish man from Berlin hook up by chance while they're in Barcelona. What seems like a one-night encounter between two strangers (played by Juan Barberini and Ramón Pujol) becomes an epic, decades-spanning relationship, which filmmaker Lucio Castro depicts in a nonlinear fashion, and in which time and space refuse to play by the rules. Lucio Castro's inventive and enigmatic debut feature is consistently surprising, turning a love story into a cosmic voyage with no clear beginning or end. End of the Century, originally titled Fin de siglo in Spanish, is both written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Lucio Castro, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This initially premiered at the New Directors / New Films festival in NYC this year. The Cinema Guild will open Castro's End of the Century in select US theaters starting on August 16th coming up soon.